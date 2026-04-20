Indonesia greenlights US warship transit through Malacca Strait

A US warship passed through the Strait of Malacca over the weekend, the Indonesian Navy said on Monday, adding that the transit through the major sea route was in accordance with international law.

The warship passed through the strait, which borders Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, on Saturday, April 18, Indonesian Navy spokesperson First Admiral Tunggul told Reuters.

Navy Commander Matthew Comer, a spokesperson at the US military's Indo-Pacific Command, identified the warship as the Japan-based USS Miguel Keith, which has been at sea, "conducting routine operations in US Seventh Fleet."