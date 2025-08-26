Indian Navy commissions two new stealth frigates

The Indian Navy commissioned two new stealth warships into service in a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, August 26.

INS Udaygiri (pictured) and INS Himgiri belong to the seven-strong Nilgiri-class stealth frigates ordered by the Indian Navy. Udaygiri was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders while Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.