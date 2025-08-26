Indian Navy commissions two new stealth frigates
The Indian Navy commissioned two new stealth warships into service in a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, August 26.
INS Udaygiri (pictured) and INS Himgiri belong to the seven-strong Nilgiri-class stealth frigates ordered by the Indian Navy. Udaygiri was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders while Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.
The frigates each have a length of 149 metres, a beam of 17.8 metres, a draught of 5.22 metres, a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, and a crew complement of 226. Two diesel and two gas turbine powerplants in a combined diesel and gas configuration will deliver sustained speeds in excess of 28 knots.
Each ship also has space for two rigid inflatable boats and a multi-role helicopter.
The armament on each frigate meanwhile includes a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and two remotely controlled Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns.
The Nilgiri-class frigates are notable for being among the first Indian Navy surface ships built using the integrated modular construction methodology.