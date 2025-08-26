The Indian Navy stealth frigate INS Udaygiri
The Indian Navy stealth frigate INS UdaygiriIndian Navy
Indian Navy commissions two new stealth frigates

The Indian Navy commissioned two new stealth warships into service in a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, August 26.

INS Udaygiri (pictured) and INS Himgiri belong to the seven-strong Nilgiri-class stealth frigates ordered by the Indian Navy. Udaygiri was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders while Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

The frigates each have a length of 149 metres, a beam of 17.8 metres, a draught of 5.22 metres, a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, and a crew complement of 226. Two diesel and two gas turbine powerplants in a combined diesel and gas configuration will deliver sustained speeds in excess of 28 knots.

Each ship also has space for two rigid inflatable boats and a multi-role helicopter.

The armament on each frigate meanwhile includes a Leonardo 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, and two remotely controlled Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns.

The Nilgiri-class frigates are notable for being among the first Indian Navy surface ships built using the integrated modular construction methodology.

