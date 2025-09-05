India looks to build third, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

India could build its third aircraft carrier, to be nuclear-powered, as part of a 15-year defence modernisation plan announced on Friday that also includes the use of Indian-made fighter jets by the navy for the first time.

Bordered by strategic rivals China and Pakistan, both of whom India has clashed with in deadly fights in recent years, New Delhi is increasingly leaning on domestic defence companies to bolster capabilities and cut dependence on foreign suppliers such as Russia, France and the United States.