Hyundai Heavy Industries launches new Aegis destroyer for ROK Navy

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) held a launching ceremony for the Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second ship of South Korea's new 8,200-tonne, Aegis destroyer programme, at its Ulsan headquarters on September 17.
The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy next year.
According to HHI, the 170-metre destroyer is equipped with an advanced Aegis combat system that has more than double the detection and tracking capabilities of the previous Sejong the Great-class destroyers.
The company added that the ship's integrated sonar system has also improved its submarine detection range by more than three times.
The warship is named after Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, a prominent philosopher and scholar of the Joseon Dynasty. The lead ship of the class was named Jeongjo the Great.
The South Korean shipbuilder remarked that the new destroyer is considered a symbol of Republic of Korea-US shipbuilding cooperation, successfully incorporating the US-developed Aegis combat system into a vessel designed and built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
