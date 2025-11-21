Hunter-class frigate's sonar suite passes factory acceptance test

The Royal Australian Navy’s future frigate, Hunter, has achieved a milestone with the successful factory acceptance test (FAT) of the towed body handling system (TBHS) and towed array handling system (TAHS) for its Sonar 2087 suite. The testing was conducted at the Thales Defence Mission Systems facility in Brest, France.
Commander Roy Casson, representing the Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Group, said, “The TBHS and TAHS, in addition to the associated auxiliary systems, performed well in accordance with the detailed test procedures. The multinational Thales teams provided diligent and rigorous oversight to ensure the product met its design intent.”
The Sonar 2087 is a British-developed variant of the Thales CAPTAS-4 system. It combines active and passive sonar arrays designed to detect, locate, and classify submarines at ranges of up to 60 kilometres. The system offers 360-degree situational awareness and real-time torpedo alerts.
Integrated into the Hunter-class frigates, the sonar forms part of a broader suite of sensors intended to provide undersea warfare capabilities. With testing complete, the systems are scheduled for delivery to Australia in the first quarter of 2026 for integration into the Hunter.