Hunter-class frigate's sonar suite passes factory acceptance test

The Royal Australian Navy’s future frigate, Hunter, has achieved a milestone with the successful factory acceptance test (FAT) of the towed body handling system (TBHS) and towed array handling system (TAHS) for its Sonar 2087 suite. The testing was conducted at the Thales Defence Mission Systems facility in Brest, France.

Commander Roy Casson, representing the Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Group, said, “The TBHS and TAHS, in addition to the associated auxiliary systems, performed well in accordance with the detailed test procedures. The multinational Thales teams provided diligent and rigorous oversight to ensure the product met its design intent.”