HII posts lower quarterly margin as costs weigh

US military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls posted a lower first-quarter operating margin on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs amid inflation and volatility in global trade.

Shares of the company were down nearly three per cent in premarket trading.

US tariffs on major trading partners have added to broader market uncertainty, deepening strain on global supply chains across sectors, including defense.

Despite strong US demand for submarines and aircraft carriers amid China's growing naval presence and broader global tensions, mounting cost pressures have weighed on the shipbuilder.