Hellenic Navy's Hydra-class frigates to receive modernised mission systems

The Greek General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments has entered into an agreement with defence technology company Thales to start the modernisation of the mission systems of the Hellenic Navy's Hydra-class frigates.
Through this project, Thales will work closely with Greek industry partners to equip the frigates with internationally recognised solutions, such as a combat management system, an AESA radar, and fire control sensors, thus ensuring optimal mission efficiency.
The four MEKO 200 design ships, which were built in Germany and Greece with Thales systems onboard, have been operational since the late 1990s.
Thales will perform the mid-life upgrade and the following support and services locally. Once the upgrade is completed, the local Thales service hub will continue working with local industry partners for the Hellenic Navy to maintain operational readiness.
"This new operational baseline built around the latest version of [Thales'] combat management system will be a reference for the future capabilities of the Hellenic Navy," said Vincent Megaides, Thales' Country Director for Greece, Cyprus and Malta.
"In close collaboration with local industry and partners, we are committed to ensure sustained operational readiness."