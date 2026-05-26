Hellenic Navy's Hydra-class frigates to receive modernised mission systems

The Greek General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments has entered into an agreement with defence technology company Thales to start the modernisation of the mission systems of the Hellenic Navy's Hydra-class frigates.

Through this project, Thales will work closely with Greek industry partners to equip the frigates with internationally recognised solutions, such as a combat management system, an AESA radar, and fire control sensors, thus ensuring optimal mission efficiency.

The four MEKO 200 design ships, which were built in Germany and Greece with Thales systems onboard, have been operational since the late 1990s.