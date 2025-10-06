HD Hyundai Heavy Industries begins MRO project on US Navy supply ship

The company stated that this project marks the start of its MRO business for US Navy military support ships in earnest.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is also pursuing a merger with its affiliate HD Hyundai Mipo, which it said is expected to significantly enhance its business capabilities for overseas vessels by utilising the Mipo docks and quays.

Joo Won-ho, Head of Specialized Ship Business at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said, "We will do our best to successfully complete this MRO project and satisfy our customer, the US Navy."