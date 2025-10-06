HD Hyundai Heavy Industries begins MRO project on US Navy supply ship

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has begun a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) project on a US Navy military support ship.
The 41,000-tonne cargo supply ship, USNS Alan Shepard, which is part of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, recently entered the Yeompo Pier near HD Hyundai Mipo in Ulsan for a regular overhaul.
The vessel, for which the company received an order in early August, is 210 metres long and 32 metres wide.
The scope of the MRO project includes inspections of safety equipment and facilities, maintenance of various tanks, and equipment inspections. The ship is scheduled to be delivered back to the US Navy at the end of this year.
The company stated that this project marks the start of its MRO business for US Navy military support ships in earnest.
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is also pursuing a merger with its affiliate HD Hyundai Mipo, which it said is expected to significantly enhance its business capabilities for overseas vessels by utilising the Mipo docks and quays.
Joo Won-ho, Head of Specialized Ship Business at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, said, "We will do our best to successfully complete this MRO project and satisfy our customer, the US Navy."