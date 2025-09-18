HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to buy US shipyard

South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is in talks with multiple companies about buying a US shipyard, a senior company executive said, seeking to tap into President Donald Trump's push to revive America's ailing shipbuilding industry.

The world's largest shipbuilder based on orders is targeting three trillion won ($2.2 billion) in annual revenue by 2035 from building warships for the US Navy, said Woo-maan Jeong, Head of Planning and Management for HD Hyundai's naval and special ship unit, in an interview at its Ulsan headquarters.

"It seems to be clear that we need to build a manufacturing base in the US sometime in the future," Jeong said on Wednesday, declining to name any companies involved in the talks or to give the scale of any potential investment.

"The US is apparently facing a situation that pushes it to inevitably open the shipbuilding market," said Jeong, given the widening gap in naval capabilities between the United States and China and the lack of sufficient US capacity for building warships.