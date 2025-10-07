Has Pentagon approved US Navy's next-generation fighter?

After months of delay, the Pentagon will select as soon as this week the defense company to design and build the navy's next stealth fighter, a US official and two people familiar with the decision said. It will be a multibillion-dollar effort for a jet seen as central to US efforts to counter China.

Boeing and Northrop Grumman are competing to be chosen to produce the aircraft, dubbed the F/A-XX. The new carrier-based jet will replace the navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fleet, which has been in service since the 1990s.

The decision to move ahead with a selection was made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday, the US official and one of the people said.