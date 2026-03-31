Hanwha units to co-develop agile resupply ships for US Navy with Vard

Hanwha Defense USA and Hanwha Philly Shipyard won their first US Navy project as a subcontractor to Vard Marine US on the next generation logistics ship program to develop smaller and more agile vessels for use in refueling, rearming and resupplying combat ships, the companies said on Monday.
Under the contract, Hanwha will partner with Vard to conduct a market survey and develop and refine the concept design for the new vessel platform.
Hanwha will also provide support on manufacturability, commercial construction practices, and production cost evaluation.
It is the first US Navy contract awarded to Hanwha Defense since its founding and Hanwha's acquisition of the Philly Shipyard.
Since the shipyard acquisition in December 2024, Hanwha has invested more than $200 million to upgrade Philly Shipyard's workforce, capabilities and capacity.
South Korea's Hanwha Group is among a handful of international firms that have pledged to invest in rebuilding US maritime production, which President Donald Trump has identified as a priority.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Will Dunham, Baird Maritime)