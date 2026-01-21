Germany plans purchase of at least three MEKO A-200 frigates

Germany's military is preparing to purchase at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates from German warship builder TKMS, each of which comes with a price tag of around €1 billion ($1.17 billion), according to sources familiar with the project.

The sources told Reuters that the German parliament has been notified of a preliminary agreement, and a formal purchase contract is also being prepared within the government.

TKMS could deliver the first frigate by 2029, as requested by the military, with the successive deliveries arriving within less than a year, according to the sources.