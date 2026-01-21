Naval Ships

Germany plans purchase of at least three MEKO A-200 frigates

MEKO A-200 frigate
MEKO A-200 frigateThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
Published on

Germany's military is preparing to purchase at least three MEKO A-200 class frigates from German warship builder TKMS, each of which comes with a price tag of around €1 billion ($1.17 billion), according to sources familiar with the project.

The sources told Reuters that the German parliament has been notified of a preliminary agreement, and a formal purchase contract is also being prepared within the government.

TKMS could deliver the first frigate by 2029, as requested by the military, with the successive deliveries arriving within less than a year, according to the sources.

Also Read
German parliament approves construction of air defence frigates

The budget committee last year approved €7.8 billion for an alternative procurement strategy after a years-long delay in the purchase of the originally planned F126 frigates.

Industry publication Hartpunkt first reported the plans.

Germany's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Europe
German Navy
Germany
F126
MEKO A200
TKMS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com