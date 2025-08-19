Germany launches major military exercise in Baltic Sea

The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, have launched Quadriga 2025, the country's main exercise series for the year. The exercises will run from August to September and will focus on the maritime dimension, with the German Navy taking the lead in practicing the defence of NATO's eastern flank and securing transport routes in the Baltic Sea.

Approximately 8,000 German soldiers will train together with thirteen partner nations. This year's maritime focus follows previous exercises that centered on air capabilities in 2023 and land forces in 2024. The Bundeswehr stated the exercise will involve deploying forces by sea, land, and air to Lithuania to practice the defence of NATO alliance territory. A special focus will be placed on drone defence, with new systems and procedures being integrated into all phases of the exercise.