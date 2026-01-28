Germany approves MEKO A-200 frigate deal, releases €50m

Germany's budget committee approved a preliminary contract to purchase MEKO A-200 class frigates from warship builder TKMS on Wednesday and will release €50 million ($59.70 million) for them, according to two committee members.

After a years-long delay in the purchase of the originally planned F-126 frigates, the budget committee last year approved €7.8 billion for an alternative procurement strategy.

The funds released on Wednesday will be used to finance so-called delivery hedging instruments, which are intended to ensure the delivery of the first ship by December 2029.