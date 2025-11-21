German Navy to acquire Lockheed Martin Canada's CMS in $1b deal

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed a government-to-government contract with Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support to equip the German Navy with Lockheed Martin Canada’s combat management system, CMS 330. The agreement is projected to exceed a value of $1 billion.
Originally developed for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates, the CMS 330 integrates shipboard sensors, weapons, and communications to provide real-time situational awareness.
The system supports a range of missions, including air, surface, and subsurface warfare. The common use of the system is intended to enhance collaboration between the German and Canadian navies.
Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade, stated, “This landmark agreement between Canada and Germany showcases…our commitment to global security.”
Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of the CCC, noted that the contract strengthens the defence partnership between the two nations.
Glenn Copeland, General Manager of Lockheed Martin Canada, added, “We look forward to supporting Germany’s naval modernisation and deepening our collaboration with international partners.”