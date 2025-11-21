German Navy to acquire Lockheed Martin Canada's CMS in $1b deal

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed a government-to-government contract with Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support to equip the German Navy with Lockheed Martin Canada’s combat management system, CMS 330. The agreement is projected to exceed a value of $1 billion.

Originally developed for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigates, the CMS 330 integrates shipboard sensors, weapons, and communications to provide real-time situational awareness.