German Navy formally names final K130 corvette in latest batch

The German Navy christened the Lübeck on April 29, the final vessel in the second batch of five K130-class corvettes. The ship measures approximately 89 metres and was named at the Blohm+Voss site in Hamburg during a ceremony attended by military and political officials.

The K130 consortium, led by Rheinmetall’s Naval Systems division alongside TKMS and German Naval Yards Kiel, designed the units for reconnaissance and anti-surface warfare.

Rheinmetall remarked that the corvettes are particularly suited for operations within the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.