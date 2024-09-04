German firms to collaborate on construction of new air defence frigates

German naval shipbuilders Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and the NVL Group will establish a joint venture with the aim of developing a new class of air defence frigates for the German Navy.
The design work on the F127 frigates will primarily be undertaken by TKMS while NVL will be responsible for construction. The partners said that the new joint venture company will be based in Hamburg and that the exact structure of the work packages will be determined at a later stage.
TKMS said the F127 design extends existing capability profiles with an improved energy supply for future weapon and command systems. In addition, a new type of hull will offer more space for the installation of missiles and a higher cruising speed for multinational task forces. This means that the new frigate type can be equipped with a combination of new defence missile types to combat threats from the air and engage several targets simultaneously at previously unreachable distances using long-range missiles.
At the same time, the frigates can also be used against sea and land targets as well as for anti-submarine warfare. Equipping the ships with systems that meet NATO requirements will also ensure integration and cooperation in NATO’s transatlantic strategy.