German firm unveils new guided-missile frigate concept

German defence technology company Rheinmetall has unveiled concept images of a new guided-missile frigate developed to meet the evolving operational requirements of NATO and allied navies.

Each example of the class will have a length of 140 metres, a displacement of more than 6,000 tonnes, and armament for air and ballistic missile defence, anti-submarine warfare and long-range strike.

Rheinmetall said the design is optimised for blue-water operations while retaining the flexibility to support expeditionary, littoral and coalition missions.