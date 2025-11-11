French Navy's newest 80m offshore patrol vessel hits the water

The vessel will be fitted with a hybrid electric propulsion system that can deliver a maximum speed of 24 knots and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. Operations are possible even in extreme heat, making the vessel suitable for the waters in and around some of France's overseas island territories.

The POM-class vessels lack missile armament due to the less demanding nature of their maritime security missions. The OPV's weaponry will therefore be limited to two 7.62mm machine guns, two 12.7mm machine guns, and a 20mm autocannon on a remotely controlled mount at the bow.

The future Philippe Bernardino will be operated in Tahiti alongside earlier sister Teriieroo a Teriierooiterai.