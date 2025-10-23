French Navy's commando force to receive new semi-rigid boat

The French Navy will soon take delivery of the first example of a new class of semi-rigid boats built by Zodiac Milpro.
The new boats will be operated by the Commandos Marine, the French Navy's special operations force. These will replace the commandos' current fleet of eight fast commando transport boats (embarcation de transport rapide pour commandos; ETRACO) that have been in service since the 1990s.
The semi-rigid boats, which will be designated as ETRACO next-generation boats (ETRACO NG), can be deployed as tenders aboard some of the navy's frigates and offshore patrol vessels. Their missions will include interceptions, counter-narcotics patrols, and counter-piracy patrols.
The new boats are also light enough to be carried and dropped into the water from military transport aircraft such as the French Air Force's C-130s.
The first ETRACO NG is presently undergoing acceptance trials with the navy. It will be delivered to the Commandos Marine following completion of the trials.
Zodiac Milpro has been contracted to supply 17 ETRACO NGs to the navy through 2028.