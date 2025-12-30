French Navy seizes drugs worth over $142m in Arabian Sea

Two French Navy frigates, operating in direct support of Combined Maritime Forces' (CMF) Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150), recently seized narcotics from multiple vessels in the Arabian Sea.
During routine maritime security patrols, over a period of several weeks, multiple dhows of interest were intercepted for not displaying external markings nor transmitting on AIS.
Under permission from CTF 150, flag-verification boardings were conducted by the French Navy crews and illicit drugs were discovered.
Across nine separate boarding operations, more than 16 tons of crystal methamphetamine and hash were seized, confirmed by testing and subsequently disposed of.
According to Regional Narcotics Interagency Fusion Cell pricing, the combined estimated regional wholesale value of the drugs was more than US$142 million.
CTF 150 is one of five task forces under CMF, a 47-member international naval partnership. CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman.