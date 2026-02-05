French envoy says Taiwan Strait transits are legal, not provocative

Naval missions by foreign countries in the Taiwan Strait are about asserting international law, rather than offering provocation, France's de facto ambassador in Taipei said on Thursday, speaking of voyages that routinely infuriate China.

In addition to claiming sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan, Beijing views the narrow, highly strategic strait as Chinese territorial waters and has responded aggressively on occasion to foreign navies sailing there.

"We are careful to send these naval assets into international waters without any provocation," Franck Paris, director of the French Office in Taipei, told reporters. They aimed to send a clear message that international law prevails in the waters and should remain so, added Paris, whose country is chairing the Group of Seven nations for the coming year.