France's Naval Group and Egyptian Navy extend fleet support contract

Naval Group stated that the extension ensures its long-term presence in the country and will provide work opportunities for Egyptian employees. Discussions are underway to forge partnerships with Egyptian suppliers to participate in maintenance operations.

Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman and CEO of Naval Group, said, “We are honoured to extend our cooperation with the Egyptian Navy and to continue our support in the maintenance and modernisation of its fleet.”

The French defence contractor has supplied the Egyptian Navy with these vessels over the past decade, including three Gowind corvettes built locally through a technology transfer programme. The group inaugurated its Alexandria subsidiary in 2018.