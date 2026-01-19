Fishing organisations file report against Norwegian Navy for sinking frigate in fishing grounds

On January 16, 2026, the Nord Fiskarlag, the Norwegian Coastal Fishermen's Association and the Norwegian Pelagic Association reported the Norwegian Navy to the police for the sinking of the decommissioned frigate KNM Bergen. The three organisations stated the vessel was scuttled in the Svensgrunnen fishing ground off Senja.

The report filed by the groups alleged violations of sections 78 and 79 of the Pollution Control Act regarding illegal pollution and waste management. Furthermore, the organisations cited section 28 of the Marine Resources Act, which concerns unnecessarily leaving objects on the seabed that can harm marine life.

The groups claimed the presence of the wreck could result in ghost fishing while damaging fishing gear, hindering harvesting and endangering vessels.