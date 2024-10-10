First steel cut for UK Royal Navy's third Inspiration-class frigate
UK defence shipbuilder the Babcock International Group cut the first steel for the Royal Navy's third Type 31 frigate, the future HMS Formidable, in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 9.
The cutting of the first steel for the future Formidable comes 20 months after the steel-cutting ceremony for the second ship, the future HMS Active. Babcock will build all five ships belonging to Type 31, otherwise known as the Inspiration-class.
Once in service, the Type 31 frigates will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols and disaster response. Each ship will have a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, a helicopter deck, and space for three small fast boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings.
Babcock intends to deliver all five Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy by 2028. The Type 31 ships will operate alongside the Type 26 or City-class frigates, which will be dedicated anti-submarine warfare platforms.
The first Type 31 frigate, the future HMS Venturer, is nearing structural completion, with the final unit now added to the vessel within Babcock's Rosyth assembly hall alongside Active.