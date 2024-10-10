First steel cut for UK Royal Navy's third Inspiration-class frigate

The cutting of the first steel for the future Formidable comes 20 months after the steel-cutting ceremony for the second ship, the future HMS Active. Babcock will build all five ships belonging to Type 31, otherwise known as the Inspiration-class.

Once in service, the Type 31 frigates will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols and disaster response. Each ship will have a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, a helicopter deck, and space for three small fast boats for at-sea interceptions and boardings.