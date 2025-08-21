Fire on US naval ship off Japan's Okinawa extinguished
A fire that broke out on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), which is anchored near White Beach Naval Facility off southern Japan's Okinawa prefecture, has been extinguished, the US Navy said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the US Navy said the fire was extinguished with the help of Japan's Self-Defence Forces, Japan's Coast Guard and the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), which is moored at White Beach Naval Facility.
The fire began at approximately 16:00 local time on Wednesday, August 20, and was declared extinguished at 04:00 this morning. The navy said the cause of the fire was currently under investigation, and that two sailors were treated for minor injuries.
New Orleans’ crew will remain aboard the ship.
