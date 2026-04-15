Fincantieri wins $30m contract to equip US Navy landing ships

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Wednesday its Fincantieri Marine Group unit has won a $30 million contract with the US Navy for materials procurement and engineering activities for the four vessels under its medium landing ship (LSM) programme.
Here are some details about the deal:
The award supports the immediate procurement of long lead-time materials and the execution of engineering and critical industrial and production readiness activities for the first four vessels, the company said.
It will enable a start to construction as early as the fourth quarter of 2026.
This step represents a "material acceleration" for the LSM programme and precedes a future award of construction contracts, the Fincantieri statement said.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri Pierroberto Folgiero stated, "Through sustained investment, a skilled workforce, and a resilient industrial base, Fincantieri stands ready to support the navy as they advance new operational concepts and future force requirements."
The award is subject to applicable approvals and contractual arrangements.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Baird Maritime)