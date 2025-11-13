Fincantieri to establish naval shipbuilding joint venture in Albania with local partner

For export projects, the venture will be capable of building vessels up to 80 metres in length and 800 tonnes in displacement, with Fincantieri serving as the prime contractor for these international orders.

Kayo will make the Pashaliman shipyard in Vlora available for the operations and will invest in upgrading its infrastructure. Fincantieri will support the modernisation of the production process and provide operational expertise, training, engineering know-how, and material packages.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, stated, “Today’s agreement marks a new fundamental milestone in the collaboration between Italy and Albania. By combining our expertise and resources, we are launching a project that strengthens the military naval supply chain.”