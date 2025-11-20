Fincantieri secures additional land for shipyard facilities at Italy's Ancona Port

Italy's Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea (ADSP) has granted local shipbuilder Fincantieri the use of over 314,000 square metres, including land areas, water surfaces and existing facilities within the Port of Ancona to expand Fincantieri's shipyard capacities.

The concession between Fincantieri and ADSP will remain valid until the end of 2064 and will allow Fincantieri to carry out and strengthen its shipbuilding activities.