European defence shares plunge on Ukraine peace talk hopes

European defence shares fell to their lowest levels since late August on Friday, pausing their strong run this year, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was ready for "honest" work on a US-backed plan to end the war with Russia.

An index of aerospace and defence companies was down 3.3 per cent at 10:04 GMT and heading for its biggest weekly losses since March. It underperformed the Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, which was down one per cent.