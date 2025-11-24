Dutch firm to support modernisation of Indonesia's Bung Tomo-class corvettes

Usman Harun's modernisation is ongoing at the Surabaya facilities of state-owned PAL Indonesia. This modernisation, which includes integration of new radars, fire control systems and communications equipment, had initially been scheduled to be completed by 2023.

Nevesbu is responsible for platform systems integration, which entails surveys and on-site technical support, as part of the upgrade works on all three ships. Thales Netherlands will meanwhile handle combat systems integration and provide the new mission systems for Bung Tomo and John Lie.

The Bung Tomo-class corvettes have been in service with the Indonesian Navy since 2014. The ships were originally built for the Royal Brunei Navy, but did not become operational until after they were acquired by Indonesia in 2013.