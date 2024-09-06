Dutch defence ministry secures funding for ASW frigate purchase

In its 2024 Defence Memorandum published on Thursday, September 5, the MOD said it recognises the possibility of the Netherlands becoming "involved in an armed conflict," thus necessitating that the country's armed forces be urgently strengthened.

Part of the €2.4 billion (US$2.7 billion) to be allocated by the Dutch government for defence will be used for the procurement of two additional anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates. These two ships will be operated alongside two other ASW frigates in active Dutch service.