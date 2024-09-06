Dutch defence ministry secures funding for ASW frigate purchase
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed that it will receive additional funding for the procurement of ships and other new military equipment to address what it claims is the changing security environment in Europe.
In its 2024 Defence Memorandum published on Thursday, September 5, the MOD said it recognises the possibility of the Netherlands becoming "involved in an armed conflict," thus necessitating that the country's armed forces be urgently strengthened.
Part of the €2.4 billion (US$2.7 billion) to be allocated by the Dutch government for defence will be used for the procurement of two additional anti-submarine warfare (ASW) frigates. These two ships will be operated alongside two other ASW frigates in active Dutch service.
The MOD said the expansion of the Royal Netherlands Navy's ASW fleet will ensure greater coverage of Atlantic and Arctic waters in support of NATO objectives, though the ships may also be deployed to other regions such as the Indo-Pacific if needed.