Dominican Navy commissions second near coastal patrol vessel

The Dominican Navy has received its second 85-foot (25.9-metre) near coastal patrol vessel (NCPV) from American boat builder Metal Shark. The new vessel, christened Arcturus CG-114, was officially incorporated into the navy during a ceremony at the Port of Sans Soucí on August 31st.

The vessel was acquired by the Dominican Republic under a $54 million US Navy foreign military sales contract that was awarded to Metal Shark to produce up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class patrol craft for US partner nations. The Arcturus CG-114 is the seventh NCPV to be delivered under this programme and follows the delivery of the Dominican Navy’s first vessel, the Betelgeuse CG-102, in 2020.