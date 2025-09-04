Dominican Navy commissions second near coastal patrol vessel
The Dominican Navy has received its second 85-foot (25.9-metre) near coastal patrol vessel (NCPV) from American boat builder Metal Shark. The new vessel, christened Arcturus CG-114, was officially incorporated into the navy during a ceremony at the Port of Sans Soucí on August 31st.
The vessel was acquired by the Dominican Republic under a $54 million US Navy foreign military sales contract that was awarded to Metal Shark to produce up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class patrol craft for US partner nations. The Arcturus CG-114 is the seventh NCPV to be delivered under this programme and follows the delivery of the Dominican Navy’s first vessel, the Betelgeuse CG-102, in 2020.
Powered by twin 1,600-horsepower Caterpillar marine diesel engines, the aluminium-hulled vessel can achieve speeds in excess of 25 knots. It is designed for missions of up to six days at sea with an operating crew of 10, and it carries a 5.6-metre rigid inflatable boat that can be rapidly deployed via an integrated stern slipway.
According to the builder, the new vessel will strengthen maritime surveillance and control of the Dominican Republic’s jurisdictional waters, expanding its capacity to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and illegal fishing, while also conducting search and rescue operations.