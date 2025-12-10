Design selected for future US Navy medium landing ships

The US Navy, through the Naval Sea Systems Command, has selected a design to serve as a basis for the navy's medium landing ship (LSM) programme.
This US Navy initiative aims to enhance capability to transport and land US Marine Corps units in contested environments.
Thirty-five examples with the selected LSM design will be manufactured at various shipyards throughout the United States.
Each LSM will have a length of 100.68 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of 3.58 metres, and suitability for a diverse range of operations.
In addition to transporting vehicles, personnel, equipment and cargo, the LSMs can also be used for patrols, surveys, reconnaissance missions, and delivery of humanitarian aid and disaster relief.
The ship's standard design will feature bunks for up to 282 personnel. Cargo can be transported on a 500-square-metre Ro-Ro deck, a 400-square-metre vehicle deck, and a helicopter deck.
The vessel will be able to sail at speeds of up to 14 knots, with an endurance of 3,890 nautical miles. At a cruising speed of 10 knots, it can reach up to 7,530 nautical miles.
The LSM's modular design will enable straightforward adaptation and upgrade without compromising the benefits of standardisation. For example, with the addition of a standard, 20-metre modular block, the vessel can be enlarged to have a greater length even while still under construction.