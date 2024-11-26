Design selected for future Australian Defence Force heavy landing craft

Eight LCH vessels will be built by Austal at the Henderson Defence Precinct in Western Australia, subject to acceptable commercial negotiations and demonstrated performance.

Each LCH will have a displacement of 3,900 tonnes, an LOA of 100 metres, a beam of 16 metres, self-defence weapon systems, and a carrying capacity of 500 tonnes. The various payloads can include six Abrams main battle tanks, 11 Redback infantry fighting vehicles, or 26 HIMARS rocket launchers.