Defence sector fuels spike in Russian industrial output

Growth in manufacturing sectors related to defence was behind a surprise spike in Russia’s industrial output in October, which was significantly above expectations and the biggest since December, analysts said on Thursday.

Industrial output rose 3.1 per cent in October year-on-year and three per cent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, significantly above analysts’ expectations of 0.3 per cent year-on-year. That followed a 0.3 per cent increase in September.