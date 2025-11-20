Defence boom lifts Fincantieri onto blue-chip Italian stock index

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is expected to join Italy’s blue-chip stock index, FTSE MIB, for the first time next month, traders said on Thursday, strengthening the influence of the defence sector amid a global rally driven by geopolitical tensions.

The stock is likely to replace utility Hera or medical diagnostics group DiaSorin, currently among the smallest-weight constituents of the blue-chip index which has 40 members.