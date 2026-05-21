Construction begins on US Navy destroyer J. William Middendorf

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works began construction of a new US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer with a steel-cutting ceremony held on Tuesday, May 19.

The ship will honour former US Navy officer, Secretary of the Navy and US Ambassador J. William Middendorf II.

The future USS J. William Middendorf will belong to the Arleigh Burke flight III ships, which will boast improved air and missile defence capability compared to their earlier Arleigh Burke-class sisters.