Colombian Navy takes delivery of lead ship of new patrol vessel class

The Colombian Navy took delivery of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) on Saturday, January 31.
The future ARC 24 de Julio is the lead ship of a new class of OPVs to be built by Colombian shipyard Cotecmar.
The ship commemorates the Colombian Navy's victory over the Spanish fleet at the Battle of Lake Maracaibo, which took place in Venezuela on July 24, 1823.
The future 24 de Julio is the largest warship designed and built entirely in Colombia with a length of 93 metres, a beam of 14 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,000 tons, and space for 64 crewmembers plus up to 45 additional personnel.
She will be operated in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean and will perform a range of missions including maritime security, interdiction, surveillance, and search and rescue.
Four 2,200kW diesel engines in a CODAD arrangement will drive two controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.
Her armament includes a Leonardo/OTO Melara 76mm naval gun, an M242 Bushmaster 25mm autocannon fitted on a remote weapon station (RWS), and two RWS fitted with 12.7mm machine guns.
Although the ship is not initially fitted with missile armament, onboard space is available for the later installation of anti-ship missile launchers.
The OPV also boasts a flight deck for use by an 11-ton helicopter and deck space for a small fast boat to be used in at-sea interceptions and boardings.