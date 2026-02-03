Colombian Navy takes delivery of lead ship of new patrol vessel class

The future 24 de Julio is the largest warship designed and built entirely in Colombia with a length of 93 metres, a beam of 14 metres, a displacement of approximately 2,000 tons, and space for 64 crewmembers plus up to 45 additional personnel.

She will be operated in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean and will perform a range of missions including maritime security, interdiction, surveillance, and search and rescue.

Four 2,200kW diesel engines in a CODAD arrangement will drive two controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.