Chinese yard launches lead unit of new frigate sub-class
China's Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding has launched the first example of a new sub-class of frigates under the Type 054A series being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). The frigate belongs to the improved Type 054AG, which boasts a number of improvements over the baseline Type 054 and Type 054A ships.
The improvements include a longer helicopter deck, a larger hangar, and a 100mm naval gun in place of the 76mm weapon. To accommodate the larger hangar, the bays for storing the ship's rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) have been relocated forward along the deck closer to the funnel.
Upon completion, the frigate will also be fitted with X-band and air search radars; a 32-cell vertical launch system (VLS) for surface-to-air and anti-submarine missiles; and a 30mm close-in weapon system for point defence against missiles, drones and other low-flying airborne threats.
The Type 054AG frigates are being manufactured by Huangpu Wenchong Shipuilding and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.