Chinese Navy holds "routine patrol" in South China Sea after joint Philippine drills
China's navy conducted a "routine patrol" in the South China Sea on September 3, a spokesperson for its Southern Theatre Command said on Thursday, while accusing the Philippines of, "undermining regional peace and stability" through joint patrols with other countries.
The statement came as the Philippines concluded on Wednesday joint maritime exercises with Australia, Canada, and the United States in the South China Sea.
The drills featured anti-submarine warfare exercises, logistics operations, and personnel exchanges, highlighting interoperability and coordination among the four nations.
Philippines' Armed Forces Chief General Romeo Brawner said in a statement that the maritime activity, "reaffirms our collective resolve to protect our seas and uphold rules-based international order."
A spokesperson for the Philippine Navy said two Chinese Navy vessels were observed following the international group, but were not conducting synchronized movement that would indicate a patrol.
"Such messages are part of their malign influence operations to justify their illegal presence in the country's exclusive economic zone," said Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad.
(Reporting by Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Karen Lema in Manila; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Aidan Lewis)