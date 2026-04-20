Chinese aircraft carrier transits sensitive strait, Taiwan on alert

The Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, the Taiwanese defence ministry said, in the first transit of the sensitive waterway by such a vessel since late last year.

Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory, reports almost daily Chinese military activity around the island in what Taipei views as an ongoing pressure campaign against the democratically elected government.

In a brief statement, the ministry said the Liaoning had passed through the strait and Taiwan's armed forces maintained "close and continuous surveillance throughout".

The ministry showed a black-and-white picture of the ship with several fighter jets and helicopters visible on its deck.