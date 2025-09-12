China's newest aircraft carrier transits Taiwan Strait ahead of possible commissioning

China's most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, recently sailed through the Taiwan Strait and into the South China Sea - both highly sensitive waterways - as part of its sea trials and possibly ahead of its formal entry into service.

The Chinese Navy said in a statement on Friday that the journey was conducted to carry out scientific research and training missions. First unveiled in 2022, the Fujian is the country's third aircraft carrier and began sea trials last year. It has yet to formally enter service.

"This cross-regional trial and training exercise for the Fujian is a routine arrangement in the carrier's construction process and is not directed at any specific target," it added.