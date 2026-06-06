China's military says it tracked Dutch frigate in Taiwan Strait

China's military said on Friday it had dispatched naval and air assets to track and monitor the Dutch frigate De Ruyter transiting the Taiwan Strait.

The Netherlands said the warship was ⁠sailing through the region for diplomatic, security and economic reasons and was operating in accordance with international ​law.

Beijing last week said the same frigate illegally intruded into the Paracel Islands archipelago in the disputed South China Sea, to which the Dutch Government gave the same response.