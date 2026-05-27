China says it expelled a Dutch warship "intruding" its disputed waters

China's military said it organised naval and air forces to drive away Dutch frigate De Ruyter, which it accused of illegally intruding into the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday.

The Netherlands said the frigate was operating in accordance with international law.

Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement that carrier-based helicopters had repeatedly taken off and, "intruded into China's airspace".

"We firmly oppose this and solemnly urge the Dutch side to immediately cease its infringing and provocative acts," Zhai said, adding the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security.