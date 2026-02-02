China carries out naval and air patrols near disputed Scarborough Shoal

China conducted naval and air patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday, the China Southern Theatre Command said.

The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has stepped up combat readiness patrols in the area in January, "resolutely countering the infringement provocations of individual countries within the region," the post said.