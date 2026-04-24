Canadian military to seek local industry input for warship procurement

The Canadian Forces will begin seeking input from local industry partners to determine what the latter can contribute to the construction of a new class of warships optimised for homeland defence.

Industry representatives have been advised that a request for information will be issued to help identify specifications, capabilities and other details in connection with a planned fleet of newbuild corvettes for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The plan calls for the procurement of 16 to 20 corvettes for a total cost of approximately CA$5 billion (US$3.7 billion).