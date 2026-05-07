BWX Technologies secures $1.4b in naval nuclear propulsion contracts

BWX Technologies has secured contracts worth more than $1.4 billion for the US naval nuclear propulsion program.
These agreements encompass long-lead material procurement and the manufacturing of reactor system components for the national fleet.
The primary contract, valued at $1.285 billion, covers material procurement for the fiscal year 2026. This award represents the first of five annual task orders available through 2030.
A separate $165 million agreement focuses on reactor system components and manufacturing specifically for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. Production is slated to take place at company sites in Barberton, Ohio, and Mount Vernon, Indiana.
Over a period of 70 years, the firm highlighted it has supplied more than 420 nuclear reactor cores to the naval programme. Within the last six months, the company transported four Ford-class steam generators from its Indiana facility to shipyards in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
These generators were delivered for the USS Doris Miller, the newest aircraft carrier in the Ford-class series.