Naval Ships

BWX Technologies secures $1.4b in naval nuclear propulsion contracts

The US Navy Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy departs Newport News Shipbuilding's Virginia facilities for her initial sea trials, January 29, 2026.
The US Navy Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy departs Newport News Shipbuilding's Virginia facilities for her initial sea trials, January 29, 2026.Huntington Ingalls Industries
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BWX Technologies has secured contracts worth more than $1.4 billion for the US naval nuclear propulsion program.

These agreements encompass long-lead material procurement and the manufacturing of reactor system components for the national fleet.

The primary contract, valued at $1.285 billion, covers material procurement for the fiscal year 2026. This award represents the first of five annual task orders available through 2030.

A separate $165 million agreement focuses on reactor system components and manufacturing specifically for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers. Production is slated to take place at company sites in Barberton, Ohio, and Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Over a period of 70 years, the firm highlighted it has supplied more than 420 nuclear reactor cores to the naval programme. Within the last six months, the company transported four Ford-class steam generators from its Indiana facility to shipyards in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

These generators were delivered for the USS Doris Miller, the newest aircraft carrier in the Ford-class series.

North America
US Navy
Gerald R Ford class
United States
United States Navy
BWX Technologies
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