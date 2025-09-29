Builder's sea trials completed for US Navy destroyer Ted Stevens

Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has completed conducting builder's sea trials of the future US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ted Stevens.
The trials were conducted over several days in the Gulf of America and tested the ship’s engineering, navigation, and combat systems to ensure readiness for the future acceptance trials and eventual delivery to the US Navy.
During the builder’s trials, the Ingalls test and trials team completed a full range of hull, mechanical and electrical tests, as well as flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar array testing. HII said these tests are designed to validate critical system performance and ensure the ship meets or exceeds navy requirements.
As with other Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers, the future Ted Stevens will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.
The 78th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named for the late US Senator Ted Stevens from Alaska. Stevens was the longest-serving Republican US Senator in history at the time he left office and was the third senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus.