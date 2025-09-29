Builder's sea trials completed for US Navy destroyer Ted Stevens

During the builder’s trials, the Ingalls test and trials team completed a full range of hull, mechanical and electrical tests, as well as flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar array testing. HII said these tests are designed to validate critical system performance and ensure the ship meets or exceeds navy requirements.

As with other Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyers, the future Ted Stevens will have improved capability and capacity to perform anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence in support of the integrated air and missile defence mission.

The 78th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named for the late US Senator Ted Stevens from Alaska. Stevens was the longest-serving Republican US Senator in history at the time he left office and was the third senator to hold the title of president pro tempore emeritus.