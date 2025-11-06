Builder unveils proposed upgrades for Royal Australian Navy Arafura-class patrol vessels

Each ship will also have space for ISO containers that can house either loitering munitions or unmanned aerial vehicles optimised for reconnaissance missions.

The sensor upgrade will meanwhile encompass the installation of a Thales towed variable depth sonar (VDS) in a module near the rigid inflatable boat launch bay at the stern. The VDS can be operated either as a standalone system or in conjunction with a hull-mounted sonar.

Civmec said the capability enhancement will focus on ensuring available equipment can be rapidly integrated into the OPVs instead of upgrading the ships' combat capability to be nearly similar to those of the RAN's larger destroyers and frigates.